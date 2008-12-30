The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Michael Phelps' Game To Be The Next Tiger Woods Game

505 Games is creating a game based on Olympic swimmer extraodinaire Michael Phelps, but can swimming carry a video game? Probably not. That's where the pure action comes in.

Swimming is a the sort of sport that is extremely exciting...for swimmers. 505 Games realises this, and while there will be a healthy dose of watersports in Phelps' game, it won't be confining the action to the swimming pool.

"Swimming will be a part of it, but it won't be set in an Olympic pool going back and forth," said Adam Kline, president of 505 Games, the company releasing the series. "This is a pure action game"

A pure action game? With Michael Phelps? What the hell could they be planning? "Michael Phelps: SwimSpy"? A remake of Ecco the Dolphin? I mean, pardon my lack of enthusiasm, but as G4's Adam Sessler points out in the Daily News article, "Swimming — in even a Mario game — is a miserable experience".

Despite scepticism on the part of just about everyone in the gaming industry, 505 games remains unperturbed about the title.

"We will spend a very pretty penny in marketing this project because it's important to us," Kline said. "We believe it's the next Tiger Woods project. ... It could be here for the next 10 years."

Oh joy! "Michael Phelps: SwimSpy 5: Swim Harder"!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles