Michael Phelps Teams With 505 For Some Sort Of Swimming Game

505 Games has just announced a partnership with Olympic uber-swimmer Michael Phelps to develop video games for "next generation" consoles and the i-Phone, padding the sadly neglected swimming category of sports games.

As Phelps himself let slip on 60 Minutes earlier this month, there is indeed a Michael Phelps video game in the works. In fact, 505 Games is working on multiple Phelps titles, with the first expected to be released in the spring of 2010. The titles may even include some of the Olympic legend's teammates, whoever they were.

"I am really excited to partner with 505 Games and work with them to develop a game that is reflective of my personality, lifestyle and competitive nature," said Phelps. "I believe this will be a tremendous opportunity to help continue my quest to raise the profile for the sport of swimming."

I look forward to seeing how 505 Games can possibly take the sport of swimming and make it more interesting than timed button presses. Best of luck!

"505 Games is proud to partner with Michael Phelps to create innovative new game play experiences that celebrate active lifestyles, the spirit of competition and the inspirational dream of becoming a champion," said Adam Kline, president of 505 Games U.S. "Through swimming, Michael has become an international superstar and role model for people of all ages. With 505 Games' global reach, we look forward to leveraging the powerful digital entertainment medium to bring Michael's passion for sports and competition to new audiences around the world."

505 Games and Phelps are currently in the development stages for the first-of-its-kind videogame that may also include some of his teammates. In addition, 505 Games will donate a portion of the videogame proceeds to the Michael Phelps Foundation.

Phelps, who is represented by Octagon, was recently profiled by CBS News' "60 Minutes", named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsman of the Year" and released his third book entitled NO LIMITS: The Will to Succeed.