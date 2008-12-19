Microsoft: Aussies Nearly Spent More On 360 Than On Original Xbox

Following on from our earlier story, Microsoft have just issued a strange press release. Strange because usually these things are for announcing something, not announcing you've almost done something.

Aside from telling us they've nearly sold 500,000 Xbox 360 consoles, Microsoft let slip we've nearly spent as much money on the 360 as we did on the original Xbox. Given that the original Xbox sold 842,000 units to the 360's 500,000-ish, it's clear we're paying significantly more for our consoles, games and accessories this generation.

Finally, the other noteworthy fact sees over four million 360 games sold in Australia, meaning the average 360 owner has purchased around eight games. Not too shabby, it must be said.

Here's the complete spin from Microsoft: