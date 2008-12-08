Microsoft Exec Wants Crackdown 2

Microsoft Games published Crackdown selling 1.5 million copies pretty much guarantees a sequel. If that doesn't, then two Microsoft execs talking about how they'd like Crackdown 2 should.

In a recent Major Nelson podcast, Xbox Live's director of programming, Larry Hryb said, "I'm here to tell you on behalf of the community, I want — we need — another Crackdown... That's all I'm going to say, so you don't have to confirm for deny anything. I'm just saying we want it."

To which Microsoft Game Studios boss Phil Spencer replied, "Yes, Crackdown's one of my favourites. I'll leave it at that."

Does this really surprise anyone? Does it? It shouldn't.

