Microsoft Expects They Doubled Playstation Sales in November

With a casual-friendly interface, a low-priced console and a bevy of games, Microsoft believes that their Xbox 360 may have more than doubled Playstation sales in North America last month, Aaron Greenberg, group product manager for Xbox 360 said today.

And we won't have long to wait to see if they are right, official NPD numbers are expected tomorrow.

"The PS3 is a third player, they are at risk of reaching a single digit market share," Greenberg added. "They are a premium priced product in a tough economic time. They have a tough position to try and sell a product.

"The window of time when they were the cheapest Blu-ray player, those days have passed now."

Greenberg says that the key to success in a three console market is to differentiate your console, something he believes Microsoft has managed to do while Sony hasn't.

"The type of experience we are delivering is very different than the Wii," he said. Microsoft and Nintendo "are both doing really well delivering our different experiences. I think the problem that the PS3 is running into is that they are trying to deliver the same experience (as the Xbox 360) at twice the price."

Greenberg believes Sony is floundering, and places the blame for that squarely on the shoulders of Blu-ray.

Sony "has made a very expensive product built on the promise of Blu-ray," he said. "That hasn't worked out for them. Blu-ray is clearly not the next DVD."

And while Greenberg acknowledges the Wii's successes, he doesn't seem Nintendo's console as a threat to the Xbox 360.

"We see a lot of data that households are buying the wii60," he said. "But at the end of the day Xbox is where they spend the bulk of time. They want entertainment, Netflix, movies, games."

"We think those consumers (Wii owners) will want to upgrade."