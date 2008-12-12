Microsoft Responds To November NPD Sales, Seams Pleased

The Xbox 360 had a solid, more spectacular November in the US than it did last year, which Microsoft is calling its "Biggest November Ever." It took a few shots at its PlayStation competition while doing so.

According to MS, the Xbox 360 is "continuing to widen its installed base lead over the PS3," with the company pointing out that its box outsold the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 combined. It brought out the number 8.1 again, still hoisting up that record-setting software attach rate.

It also points out that Fable II sold another 184,000 in November, bringing the game's total sales up to 974,000 in the U.S.

Senior VP Don Mattrick said Microsoft has "created the optimal line-up of experiences this holiday season for families seeking lasting entertainment value, particularly during rough economic times in the U.S. and abroad." Kudos for working "rough economic times" in there so elegantly, Don! For more gloating, read on.