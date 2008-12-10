Midnight Club LA Made Easier For Wimps Like Me?

Rockstar has issued a new title update for Midnight Club: Los Angeles, adding "improved AI balance to adjust dynamically to user skill level." Wait... does that mean less expletive/controller hurling, thanks to sane AI-controlled drivers?

Until we actually go update the thing — it's now out for both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 — we're going to assume that means a less frustrating computer controlled opponent. And, if so, praise be to all that is good and holy in this universe.

The title update also adds "support for additional leaderboards for tournaments on the Rockstar Games Social Club, broader multiplayer match searching, and upgraded streaming and performance" specifically for the Xbox 360 version.