Midnight Club L.A. Takes You Straight Into South Central In '09

Rockstar Games is giving the Midnight Club Los Angeles faithful a chance to run riot in South Central next year with a free expansion to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 street racer.

The "South Central Upgrade Map" opens up L.A.'s southern charms for free early next year, giving Midnight Clubbers access to landmarks such as Exposition Park, the USC campus, Shrine Auditorium, Crenshaw Plaza, and the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. And Randy's Donuts! Wait, make that _____'s Donuts for the legal team.

Rockstar's also releasing the "South Central Content Pack" which doesn't come free. It will add new character competitions, races, cars (including SUVs) and new music to the standard package. Price? Rockstar's not saying. But we'll definitely be hitting the streets of South Central with the windows up when those free goodies roll out.