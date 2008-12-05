The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Midway Are 50 Days Away From Bankruptcy

Poor Midway. They sure ain't what they used to be. From arcade powerhouse to third-rate console publisher, today it's been revealed the company are now facing a new low.

An SEC filing uncovered by Variety shows the company have 50 days to settle their outstanding debts. Debts that, as of today, stand at $US150 million. Pity Midway don't have that kind of money.

As it stands, they have a pinch over $US10 million. So, no, over the next 49 days they will not be repaying their debts. Which means they'll have to look at alternate options.

Those options basically entail getting advisory company Lazard to help them out. If Lazard can't perform a miracle, well, Midway will have to declare bankruptcy.

In this day and age, that won't mean the end of Midway, but it definitely doesn't help things.

Midway has 50 days to come up with $US150 million [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles