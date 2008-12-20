The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Midway Wishes You A Very Wheelman Christmas, Or Poor Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel's well-cultivated Hollywood tough guy image isn't going to be helped by Midway's Christmas card, which is heavy on Wheelman promotion and Santa suits. We're guessing Vin's agent got a call today.

Man, if we were calling the shots around Midway, there'd be a decapitated Scorpion atop a gore covered snowman or the contestants from Smash TV putting a star on top of a Christmas tree shaped pile of cash with little Mutoid Man stockings in the background. Yes, you've got a game to promote — pre-order Wheelman now, shipping February 20th for the PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment system! — but a little old-school goes a long way.

Okay, the cheestastic tagline "The snow is his battlefield. His sleigh is his weapon." goes a long way too, but you get what I'm sayin'.

Just a couple things to think about next year Midway marketing department. You have my address.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles