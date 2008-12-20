Midway Wishes You A Very Wheelman Christmas, Or Poor Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel's well-cultivated Hollywood tough guy image isn't going to be helped by Midway's Christmas card, which is heavy on Wheelman promotion and Santa suits. We're guessing Vin's agent got a call today.

Man, if we were calling the shots around Midway, there'd be a decapitated Scorpion atop a gore covered snowman or the contestants from Smash TV putting a star on top of a Christmas tree shaped pile of cash with little Mutoid Man stockings in the background. Yes, you've got a game to promote — pre-order Wheelman now, shipping February 20th for the PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment system! — but a little old-school goes a long way.

Okay, the cheestastic tagline "The snow is his battlefield. His sleigh is his weapon." goes a long way too, but you get what I'm sayin'.

Just a couple things to think about next year Midway marketing department. You have my address.