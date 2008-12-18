Mii Business Cards: For The Professional With Friend Code Problems

Nintendo's still superior Club Nintendo of Japan has updated its member offerings for the year, providing the serious and professional Nintendo fan with Mii emblazoned business cards. It's the ideal way to exchange Friend Codes!

Yes, along with your personal information and Mii, your impossible to remember Friend Code can be included. They're pricey, in membership terms, as 30 of the cards will set you back 150 precious Club Nintendo Points.

The cards require the Wii's currently Japan-only Digicam Print Channel and, for all intents and purposes, a residency in Japan.

