Minimalist Java Games Contest Gets A Bit Premature

The Java4K 2009 contest will find the best Java game written in 4K in the year of 2009. It's that simple. Oh, wait... you can enter it now in 2008. Crazy!

Only two games have attempted this subversive move thus far - Kart (pictured) is a creditable attempt at a Mario Kart clone and World Rally Driver 4K is a top-down racer that even includes ghost cars - but more are being tested out in the Java4K forums all the time.

The competition closes on January 31st, with prizes including respect, kudos, good will and minor internet celebrity.

[Java4K]