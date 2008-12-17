Mirror's Edge Demo Unlocked

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

So nobody bought Mirror's Edge. Time to drum up some extra sales! To this effect, EA and DICE announced today that the game's demo has been "unlocked", giving access to previously locked time trials.

Only those with preorder codes were previously given access to this part of the demo, but now anyone can. Just punch in a random 16-digit code when prompted and you'll be allowed to race yourself (and the internet) over two stages taken from the demo level.

