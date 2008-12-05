Mirror's Edge DLC In Motion

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Along with the announcement of the premium Time Trial Map Pack for Mirror's Edge, DICE has released a video showing off just where and how you'll be fighting against time, and it's rather spectacular.

As someone who has never had occasion to play the game, this video, with its vertigo-inducing visuals and that catchy Still Alive song has certainly got me wondering what I've been missing. While I'm not a big fan of Time Trials, I have been known to get excited about hopping from coloured box to coloured box, and there's certainly a lot of that going on here. Hit the link for some screens to go along with the video, for those of you with eyes too lazy to track movement.

