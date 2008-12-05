Mirror's Edge Getting Time Trial Map Pack In January

DICE plans on keeping Mirror's Edge players on their toes next month with the January release of a downloadable Time Trial Map Pack, featuring seven new maps for your running enjoyment.

Players will be able to strive for the fastest times in nine races spread across the seven maps, all for the low price of $US10 or 800 Microsoft fake monies. As an added bonus, PlayStation 3 owners will be able to download an additional map for free, because DICE loves them more.

"The freedom of movement and control in first person has been the most popular aspect of Mirror's Edge so we decided to distil these down to their purest form for this map pack," says Owen O'Brien, Senior Producer, DICE. "We deliberately chose a more abstract aesthetic that is still within our distinctive art style and then focused on flow and gameplay to create an experience and challenge very different from the main game."

The Time Trial Map Pack will be available in late January for the PS3, Xbox 360, and the PC version of the game, which ships worldwide on January 16th.

Guildford, UK. - Dec 4, 2008 - Leave the city behind! DICE, an Electronic Arts Inc. studio (NASDAQ: ERTS), today announced that the highly acclaimed first-person action adventure title, Mirror's Edge™ will release downloadable content (DLC) for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, the Xbox 360® videogame and entertainment system and the PC in late January. DICE also confirmed today that the PC version of the game will ship to retailers in North America on January 13th and worldwide on January 16th, 2009.

Time Trial is a popular mode in Mirror's Edge that challenges players to find the fastest route across various maps. Players can upload their best time to the Mirror's Edge leaderboards for their friends to download and compete against. Players can see their friend's 'ghost' run as they race their way through the course to the top of the leaderboards.

Mirror's Edge was awarded "Best Xbox 360 Game" at the recent GC Developers Conference in Leipzig, Germany. It also received the "Best Action Game" of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) by IGN and the Game Critics Award for "Best Original Game" at E3 in July. Mirror's Edge delivers players straight into the shoes of Faith, a modern day heroine who traverses the vertigo-inducing cityscape, engaging in intense combat, fast-paced chases and challenging puzzles. With a never-before-seen sense of movement and perspective, players are drawn into Faith's dangerous world.

Mirror's Edge was developed at EA Digital Illusions CE AB (DICE) in Stockholm, Sweden. The game is rated "T" by the ESRB and "16+" by PEGI. For more information on EA DICE or Mirror's Edge, please visit www.ea.com, www.dice.se or www.mirrorsedge.com.