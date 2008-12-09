Mirror's Edge PC Requirements

Mirror's Edge on PC looks amazing. Will probably play as frustrating a game as the console versions, but hey, it looks amazing.
So can your PC run it? For most, the answer will be "yes", as DICE have revealed that all those fancy physX effects are purely optional.
The min-spec system you'll need is:
Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP SP2/Vista
Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz or 100% compatible equivalent
Memory: 1GB RAM
Video Card: 256MB memory with Shader Model 3.0*
HDD Space: 8GB
DVD Drive: 1x DVD Drive
Soundcard: Soundcard with DirectX 9.0c compatibility
DirectX: DirectX 9.0c
Network: An online connection is required for access to Leaderboards
See? Not too bad.
A note on PC and DLC [Mirrors Edge Forums, via Shacknews]
