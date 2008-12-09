Mirror's Edge PC Requirements

Mirror's Edge on PC looks amazing. Will probably play as frustrating a game as the console versions, but hey, it looks amazing.

So can your PC run it? For most, the answer will be "yes", as DICE have revealed that all those fancy physX effects are purely optional.

The min-spec system you'll need is:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP SP2/Vista

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz or 100% compatible equivalent

Memory: 1GB RAM

Video Card: 256MB memory with Shader Model 3.0*

HDD Space: 8GB

DVD Drive: 1x DVD Drive

Soundcard: Soundcard with DirectX 9.0c compatibility

DirectX: DirectX 9.0c

Network: An online connection is required for access to Leaderboards

See? Not too bad.

A note on PC and DLC [Mirrors Edge Forums, via Shacknews]