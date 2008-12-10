Mirror's Edge With And Without Awesome Physx Effects

Remember that fantastic Mirror's Edge trailer dripping with snazzy PhysX eye-candy? The differences, with or without, may not have been clear enough to the casual observer, something DICE, EA, and NVIDIA hope to change.

They want to drill realistic banner waving and glass shattering directly into your retinas, with a side-by-side comparison of what PC gamers with PhysX abilities will get when Mirror's Edge ships in January for Windows.