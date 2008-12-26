The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Mistwalker 360 Game Killed Off

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was always going to make three 360 games. Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey and action RPG Cry On. Now, according to 1UP, he'll only be releasing two.

Developer and Mistwalker collaborator (they worked on Blue Dragon DS) AQ Interactive have announced that the project - which has been missing in action for a few years anyway (it was first announced in 2005) - is now dead in the water.

A statement issued by the company says "AQI decided to cancel the project after analysing the current market environment and forecasts for the future. We deeply apologise for troubling those who were awaiting its release".

AQ Interactive Announces Cancellation Of Cry On For Xbox 360 [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles