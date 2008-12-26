Mistwalker 360 Game Killed Off

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was always going to make three 360 games. Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey and action RPG Cry On. Now, according to 1UP, he'll only be releasing two.

Developer and Mistwalker collaborator (they worked on Blue Dragon DS) AQ Interactive have announced that the project - which has been missing in action for a few years anyway (it was first announced in 2005) - is now dead in the water.

A statement issued by the company says "AQI decided to cancel the project after analysing the current market environment and forecasts for the future. We deeply apologise for troubling those who were awaiting its release".

