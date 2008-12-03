More DISSIDIA Scans To Look At

The upcoming issue of Famitsu has some new scans of DISSIDIA: Final Fantasty character Shantotto.
A black mage in Final Fantasy XI, she was announced for the PSP action title a while back. Famitsu has a bevy of new screens of other DISSIDIA characters, too. Check 'em out! Game is out later this month.
