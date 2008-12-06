More Mai Shiranui T&A Figures For The Pile

It doesn't look like The King of Fighters' jiggly ninja Mai Shiranui will be returning for The King of Fighters XII, but that won't stop SNK from pumping out another plastic knock-up of the girl.

After all, it's been a good six months since she's been sculpted into a T&A-showcase pose. Or has it been six weeks? Who can keep up with all these otaku-catering sculpts? The newest, due March of next year, is based on Mai's KOF: Maximum Impact appearances.

Set aside 16,590 yen (just shy of $276) if you desperately need one for your secret shelf. Or just peruse the gallery to get your kicks.