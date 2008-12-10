Motorstorm: Pacific Rift Storms Past A Million Sold

Despite failing to set fire to retail sales chart, Sony Worldwide Studios reveals that MotorstormL: Pacific Rift has still managed to move over a million copies since launch.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Worldwide Studios head Michael Denny revealed that the sequel to the PlayStation 3's hit offroad racer has done quite alright by itself since its October release.

In terms of the other titles it was also important to focus on - the sequel to MotorStorm, we're pleased with the high Metacritic rating of 82 per cent and it's sold over a million units worldwide.

This puts it on par with the original title, which sold 1 million copies in June of 2007 following its March release in the states. Looks like the original audience stuck around for more.

