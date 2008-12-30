Namco Bandai's Fragile Looks Really Good*

*You know, for a Wii game. And we mean that in the nicest way possible, as if there were three GameCubes powering this role-playing game. Oh, I kid! Fragile just looks plain old good.

No word yet on whether Namco Bandai's bringing this one to our side of the Pacific yet, seeing as how we're still a month away from the Japanese launch date. But with the Wii selling like gangbusters, it seems like a safe bet. A "no brainer" as people that aren't me often say. One thing's for sure, flashlights are HOT in 2009.

