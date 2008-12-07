NetDragon Announces 'Disney Fantasy Online'

It's been one hell of a week for Chinese company NetDragon, who announced (along with EA) the development of a Dungeon Keeper MMO. In addition, they've announced the development of Disney Fantasy Online.

The game is to be launched in China in Spring '09; full release after the jump.

NetDragon and Disney to launch first MMORPG "Disney Fantasy Online"

[2 December 2008, Hong Kong]NetDragon Websoft Inc.("NetDragon" or the "Company", and its subsidiaries collectively called the "Group"; Stock Code: 777), one of the leading online game developers and operators in China, together with The Walt Disney Company's Interactive Media Group today announced their first Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) "Disney Fantasy Online" will be launched in Spring 2009. This fun and dynamic game is set to be the most highly anticipated game for the season.

Gamers of "Disney Fantasy Online" are immersed in a uniquely Disney-themed central world, created based on themes of magic, adventure and romance with non-playing Disney character hosts such as Mickey and Friends, preparing and training the gamers for the vast adventures that lie ahead. As gamers explore, complete quests, and level-up, they have the opportunity to acquire virtual items to personalise the gaming experience and enable them to explore additional worlds more extensively. Expansion packs with new adventures and maps will be constantly added to the game, providing endless opportunities for gamers to uncover new content and secrets.

"Disney is committed to providing gamers in China with the ultimate digital entertainment destination. Our characters and stories endure across generations, platforms and now immersive online experiences," said Mr. Stanley Cheung, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Walt Disney Greater China. "We are very pleased to be cooperating with NetDragon, to create a unique, fun, and brand-new entertainment experience for gamers".

Key game features include:

Gamers will explore vast fantastic lands, and can show off their skills in turn-based battle mode

Fully customizable player avatars, premium accessories, and other in-game items

Players will be able to "raise" Disney-themed companions or "Pets" throughout the game. Companions can be won, purchased, and/or discovered and will have various attributes that enhance the gaming experience. Companions are expected to be nurtured and will grow and mature through game play

Players can build their virtual castles within the game world, which will act as the player's virtual personal space. These virtual castles can be upgraded, assembled, traded, and shared

Leveling-up, team-play, raising companions, and building virtual castles provide endless gameplay and community activities

NetDragon, renowned for its leadership in online gaming development and operating experience, is responsible for developing "Disney Fantasy Online". The Game consists of many virtual worlds based on some of Disney's most famous stories, providing an exciting environment for endless adventure.

Mr. Liu Luyuan, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of NetDragon said "We have 9 years of rich experience in online game development, and operations in multiple international markets. Creating and sharing great entertainment experiences are common objectives of NetDragon and Disney. I'm very excited about being able to work with Disney's rich content to develop this exciting game".

"We assigned the best creative and production teams to this project and the end result is the creation of a totally unique gaming experience around unique stories that will delight gamers," said Mr. Liu Luyuan.