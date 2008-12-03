New 360 Arcades Get 256MB Internal Storage

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

As hinted at in our ennui-bustin' Thanksgiving Rumour Roundup Microsoft have confirmed that the new batch of 'Jasper' Xbox 360 Arcade boxes will come with internal flash storage.

Speaking to Xbox 360 Fanboy, a Microsoft spokeschap said, "We can confirm that we are moving to internal memory for the Xbox 360 Arcade. The physical internal memory is the same size as the previous external memory units - 256MB"

Arcade users can now look forward to saving games right out of the box - and maybe even a few Avatar costumes if they are lucky - before having to cough up for some external storage.

Microsoft confirms 256MB internal storage in Xbox 360 Arcade units [X3F]

  • MGTGamer Guest

    Didn't the Arcades always have 256MB?
    Well they've had it for some time, because my friend got it couple months ago with the 256MB flash memory..which is a bit shocking with the next-gen consoles

    0

