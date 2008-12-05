The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

New Accelerometer Tech For The Wii Remote? Perhaps!

According to this Tech On! report, Nintendo are in the process of evaluating their Wii Remote accelerometer technology. Seeing if other companies can supply better gear than their current suppliers can.

One firm - Kionix - definitely can. Currently, the Wii Remote's accelerometer sensors are provided by two companies: Analogue Devices and STMicroelectronics. But Kionix employ different technology, which makes it "easier to enhance sensitivity".

You enhance sensitivity, you enhance accuracy, and your games get more precise. And, hopefully, more enjoyable. To this end, Nintendo have been evaluating samples from not only Kionix, but other firms as well, although no cold, hard decisions have yet been made.

Know that this is the tech for the standard accelerometer in the Wii Remote, not the Wii Motion Plus.

Competition Heating Up for Wii Acceleration Sensor Contract [Tech On!, via Wii Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles