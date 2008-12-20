New Afro Samurai Clips Contain Afros, Samurai

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Here's a trio of new videos from Namco Bandai Surge's upcoming cutting-edge, genre-defining game targeted at satiating the appetite of western gamers, Afro Samurai.

I love the art style. I love the music. The gameplay looks pretty interesting, to say the least. I'm a bit put off by the game being released under a label that eschews a name I trust for the name of a long-dead and sorely missed carbonated beverage in the name of appealing to my western tastes. Yes I know Coca-Cola has put out Vault, but it's not the same damn thing.

Samuel L. Jackson wouldn't put up with this bullshit.

