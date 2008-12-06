The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

New Batman: Arkham Asylum Teaser Trailer

Awhile back we saw the first glimpse of Eidos' latest Batman game, but that was just of the game's environments. Now, we get to finally see some action.

We're treated with some scenes of what looks like Batman delivering a captured Joker to Arkham. The Joker then escapes (again!) and causes havoc inside the asylum. Then we see a Killer Croc flex show at the end. Hmmm. The game is starting to look promising. Hopefully it doesn't turn out to be Gears of War with a Batman skin, though.

