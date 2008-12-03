The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

New Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena Screens Show Off Re-imagination

We're going to get double the Diesel in 2009, with Vin's face gracing both Midway's Wheelman and Atari's The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena. Atari released new screens of the latter today.

They show that the "re-imagining" of The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher's Bay is looking pretty sharp, excessive depth of field excepted. And, sure, Riddick may look half-Rodian, half-human here, but everything else looks just swell.

Assault on Dark Athena will add online multiplayer and come bundled with a "remastered" version of Escape from Butcher's Bay when it lands on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC next year, so it will at least pack in the value.

Screens on the link.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles