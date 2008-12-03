New Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena Screens Show Off Re-imagination

We're going to get double the Diesel in 2009, with Vin's face gracing both Midway's Wheelman and Atari's The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena. Atari released new screens of the latter today.

They show that the "re-imagining" of The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher's Bay is looking pretty sharp, excessive depth of field excepted. And, sure, Riddick may look half-Rodian, half-human here, but everything else looks just swell.

Assault on Dark Athena will add online multiplayer and come bundled with a "remastered" version of Escape from Butcher's Bay when it lands on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC next year, so it will at least pack in the value.

Screens on the link.