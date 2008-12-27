New Demon's Souls Trailer Not At All Horrible Looking

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

When we played From Software's Demon's Souls at Tokyo Game Show, we walked away less than impressed. Bland visuals, clunky controls, uninspired gameplay — the kinds of things one doesn't want from a demo.

But hey, this new Demon's Souls trailer? It actually doesn't look too shabby. In fact, there's not a shabby to be seen in the most recent look at the PlayStation 3 game, with some sharp, brooding visuals and excellent monster designs, not to mention a toe-tapping score.

This looks like it's all from the third level of the game, because the graphics look like they've been really tightened up. And I'm sure I recognise that sound effect from the last level.

