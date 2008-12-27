New Demon's Souls Trailer Not At All Horrible Looking

When we played From Software's Demon's Souls at Tokyo Game Show, we walked away less than impressed. Bland visuals, clunky controls, uninspired gameplay — the kinds of things one doesn't want from a demo.
But hey, this new Demon's Souls trailer? It actually doesn't look too shabby. In fact, there's not a shabby to be seen in the most recent look at the PlayStation 3 game, with some sharp, brooding visuals and excellent monster designs, not to mention a toe-tapping score.
This looks like it's all from the third level of the game, because the graphics look like they've been really tightened up. And I'm sure I recognise that sound effect from the last level.
