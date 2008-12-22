New Final Fantasy Agito Trailer for Your Consideration

About a week ago we showed you the two trailers Square-Enix finally made available from its DKΣ3713 event way back when. Smashpad scrounged up an Agito trailer, also narrated in Japanese, that missed that cut.

Here's the video, which seems to have been uploaded by a GameSpot user on Friday.



