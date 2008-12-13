The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

New Final Fantasy XIII Trailers Now For Your Eyes

Square Enix has finally made publicly available the Final Fantasy XIII trailers it showed at its DKΣ3713 event this summer. There's a smattering of new footage, matched with old platform exclusivity information.

Yes, this Final Fantasy XIII trailer still ends with "Coming Soon for PlayStation 3" but all those pretty pre-rendered scenes make us forget about that console war ugliness. There's even a new Final Fantasy Versus XIII trailer for you to soak in!

Yep, not much in the way of gameplay here, but we know that at least five minutes worth of Versus XIII exists!

Thanks to everyone who reminded us that these trailers were out.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles