The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

New Games For Windows 2.0 Client Exists

Microsoft has quietly released version 2.0 of the Games for Windows Live software, which includes an exciting new client that allows you to browse a nearly empty Games for Windows LIVE Marketplace.

As I said, things are relatively barren right now, with a handful of trailers that we could just as easily get somewhere else and a demo for Viva Pinata the only items available via the marketplace right now. It does indeed feature my gamer score in the top corner, but there's no way to really interact with it, so it just sort of sits there. Nice.

This is the sort of thing you'd think would warrant a big announcement, but there you go. Even the official GFW forums waited 2 days after the software was made available to say anything about it. Shhhh. Don't tell anyone else. It'll be our secret.

Games for Windows - LIVE 2.0 Setup [Microsoft - Thanks Clarke!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles