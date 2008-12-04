New Ghostbusters Trailer: Bring Spare Trousers

Boy, am I glad Terminal Reality took some extra time with Ghostbusters. It's looking a little more cartoony (in a good way) and a lot more polished. But that's not the best part.
No, that's hearing the voice work. This is the first time we've heard Messrs Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis and Hudson appear in-game, and if any other game trailer has made me want to high-five myself to death, I certainly can't remember it.
