New NXE Avatar Clothing Is Useless For The Australian Summer

Today is December 4. First week of summer down here. So, today, I jump on my Xbox 360, and see there are new avatar clothes! New, entirely inappropriate avatar clothes.
They're purpose-built for your harsh, northern winters, not our harsh, southern summers. So no hats, no tiny shorts, no cheap flip-flops, just a range of snowboarding gear for your avatar's inner eXtrEme sportsman. They're already available, they're free, go try 'em on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink