New NXE Avatar Clothing Is Useless For The Australian Summer

Today is December 4. First week of summer down here. So, today, I jump on my Xbox 360, and see there are new avatar clothes! New, entirely inappropriate avatar clothes.

They're purpose-built for your harsh, northern winters, not our harsh, southern summers. So no hats, no tiny shorts, no cheap flip-flops, just a range of snowboarding gear for your avatar's inner eXtrEme sportsman. They're already available, they're free, go try 'em on.