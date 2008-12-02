New Space Invaders Merch Attacks

So I'm a Space Invaders freak, sorry, I can't help myself. Play Asia just dropped some new Invaders stuff in their story to celebrate the game's 30th Anniversary. Here's the break down:

Black or Pink Space Invaders Headphones for $US20 a pop.

T-Shirts for $US20 a pop.

The pillows, unfortunately, are long gone.

Play Asia [via NineOverTen, thanks Jason]