New Space Invaders Merch Attacks

So I'm a Space Invaders freak, sorry, I can't help myself. Play Asia just dropped some new Invaders stuff in their story to celebrate the game's 30th Anniversary. Here's the break down:
Black or Pink Space Invaders Headphones for $US20 a pop.
T-Shirts for $US20 a pop.
The pillows, unfortunately, are long gone.
Play Asia [via NineOverTen, thanks Jason]
