New Tekken 6 Screens Are Rippling, Ruffly

Namco Bandai dropped eight new screens of the multi-platform Tekken 6 today. And if each shot isn't packed with rippling dude meat and screen-warping effects, it's packed with short shorts. Yes, they're that good.

For an octet of screens loaded with washboard abs, bedazzling "you just got punched in the face" explosions and the occasional milky thigh, cruise through our gallery of new Tekken 6 screen shots.