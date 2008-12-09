New Tekken 6 Trailer Is Simple, Understated (LOL JK)

Atari's recent "Atari Live" press event featured a new trailer for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Namco Bandai's brawler Tekken 6. It's full of the usual low-key, less-is-more design that Tekken is known for.

Just kidding. It's full of hammy action like series star Jin Kazama riding a super cool motorcycle while being chased by a helicopter, dodging machine gun fire and peeling out with blue afterburners to escape missile fire!!! It's a mix of pre-rendered and in-game stuff, all of it ludicrous and camp.

And it's awesome.