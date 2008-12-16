New World Of Warcraft Figures For Your Purchasing Pleasure

Nobody plays WoW, right? It's a niche title. No idea why DC Direct continue to try and market World of Warcraft figures, as though there was a willing audience of millions for them.

Four new figures were unveiled today, two regular, two "premium". The regular ones, due in May 2009, are a Murloc two-pack and Amberlash. The "premium" figures run a little taller, and are based on Lich King characters. They're Tavru Akua and Gangris Riverpaw, and they'll also be out in May.

