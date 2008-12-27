The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Next Tony Hawk As Close To Real Skating As You'll Ever Come

Tony Hawk continues to hype the living hell out of the next game in Activision's skateboarding series, now claiming it will be the closest you will ever come to skateboarding in a video game.

Tony's interview with CNET echoes his interview with the LA Times from earlier this week on many levels, discussing his charity while hinting at some sort of accelerometer function in the next game, but when it gets down to hyping the next title, Hawk dials things up a notch.

I can guarantee you that it's as close to real skating as you'll ever come.

Well there you have it folks. You will never, ever come as close to skateboarding as you will in the next Tony Hawk game. This is the end all, be all of skateboarding games, as foretold by prophecy. We'll just bookmark this post for when the Tony Hawk game after the next one comes out.

Tony Hawk talks charity, game development [CNET News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles