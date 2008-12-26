Ninja Blade Demo Ready To Slice Up December 29

From Software has announced that its Xbox 360 title Ninja Blade, which is about a ninja who comes from a family of ninjas, is getting a free demo.

It will be released on Japanese Xbox LIVE on December 29. See, there's this demo will be a demo from a family of demos...

フロム・ソフトウェア、Xbox 360「NINJA BLADE」

臨場感溢れるアクションを満喫できる無料体験版を配信 [Game Watch]