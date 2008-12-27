Nintendo Amps Up Wii Part Orders In Preparation For Flush Sales

Digitimes is reporting that Nintendo has placed extra orders with InvenSense, its component supplier, in preparation for a jump in Wii sales.

Nintendo also asked for an increase in their gyroscope shipments in preparation for the release of the Wii Motion Plus controller add-on, Digitimes reports. Nintendo pre-paid for part of the order as they prepare for strong growth, according to Digitimes sources.

It looks like Nintendo doesn't see the economy encroaching on their gaming successes anytime soon.

Nintendo increases orders to InvenSense [Digitimes]