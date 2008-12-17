Nintendo, Nyko Settle Wireless Nunchuk Suit

Nyko will continue to sell a redesigned version of their wireless Nunchuk controller for the Wii under an agreement made between the third-party hardware developer and Nintendo, the companies announced today.

Back in June, Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Nyko claiming that their Kama wireless controller "wholly appropriates the novel shape, design, overall appearance and even the colour and materials used in the Nintendo Nunchuk controller".

Nyko was quick to respond with an imagined shrug and some head-scratching, saying ""We have not knowingly violated anyone's intellectual property and we're still examining this."

Today the two companies say they've worked out a deal (read royalty checks) and that Nyko is redesigning their controller.

"We are pleased to have resolved this dispute," said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. "The Nunchuk and Wii brands are familiar to consumers worldwide, and Nintendo is dedicated to vigorous defence of those brands."

"Nyko Technologies is proud to be an industry leader in gaming accessories," said Herschel Naghi, CEO of Nyko, "and we will continue to develop exciting products for the benefit of the gaming community."