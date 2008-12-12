Nintendo Responds To November NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

When just one of your platforms does more than a half-billion dollars in revenue, we'd expect you to be pleased. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo seems to be, bragging about the 3.6 million systems it sold last month in the US.
It calls November's hardware sales "historic," with Wii sell-through setting "a new all-time record for a non-December month." The second highest sales total for a non-December month? The Nintendo DS, with the 1.56 million it moved last month. Nintendo put its lifetime-to-date sales in the U.S. at 15.4 million for the Wii, 24.6 million for the DS. Oh, and it also wanted to mention Wii Music, which it says is "following its long-tail trend."
"Nintendo's record-breaking sales demonstrate that consumers are looking for the best value not only among video games, but also among all entertainment options," said Nintendo's EVP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway. Gloating fun for the whole family after this!
Wii AND NINTENDO DS SET HISTORIC NEW U.S. SALES RECORDS
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2008 - With more than 3.6 million combined systems sold in November, Wii™ and Nintendo DS™ set new hardware sales records, according to the independent NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States. The Wii console sold more than 2 million in November, a new all-time record for a non-December month. The Nintendo DS system sold more than 1.56 million in November, which is now the second-highest total for a non-December month in history. The Wii console has sold 15.4 million in the United States since it launched in November 2006, and Nintendo DS has sold nearly 24.6 million in the United States since it launched in November 2004.
"Nintendo's record-breaking sales demonstrate that consumers are looking for the best value not only among video games, but also among all entertainment options," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "Shoppers are looking for gifts that can be enjoyed by the whole family, and Nintendo provides an incomparable range of experiences that gets the whole family involved."
Four games made for Nintendo systems placed in the top 10 U.S. best-sellers for November, representing the diversity of people who play Nintendo games. These included Wii Play™ (for casual and lapsed players) at No. 3 with more than 796,000 sold, Wii Fit™ (for new gamers) at No. 4 with more than 697,000 sold, Mario Kart™ Wii (for both core and casual payers) at No. 5 with nearly 637,000 sold and Wii Music™ (for everyone) placed at No. 9 with more than 297,000 sold, following its long-tail trend.
Looking at the industry as a whole, Nintendo products continue to fuel the engine of the video game industry. In November alone, Nintendo represented 198 percent of industry growth over 2007. Nintendo systems represented 66 percent of all hardware sales in November, including 59 percent of all console sales and 79 percent of all portable hardware sales.
