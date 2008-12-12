Nintendo Responds To November NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

When just one of your platforms does more than a half-billion dollars in revenue, we'd expect you to be pleased. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo seems to be, bragging about the 3.6 million systems it sold last month in the US.

It calls November's hardware sales "historic," with Wii sell-through setting "a new all-time record for a non-December month." The second highest sales total for a non-December month? The Nintendo DS, with the 1.56 million it moved last month. Nintendo put its lifetime-to-date sales in the U.S. at 15.4 million for the Wii, 24.6 million for the DS. Oh, and it also wanted to mention Wii Music, which it says is "following its long-tail trend."

"Nintendo's record-breaking sales demonstrate that consumers are looking for the best value not only among video games, but also among all entertainment options," said Nintendo's EVP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway. Gloating fun for the whole family after this!