Nintendo Sells A Staggering, Industry-Saving 2.04 Million Wiis In Nov.





Nintendo sold 2.04 million Wiis to U.S. consumers last month, outselling its nearest competitor, the Xbox 360, more than two-to-one. As good as the news was for Nintendo, it was as bad for Sony.

While Wii sales more than doubled from 981,000 units sold in November last year, monthly PlayStation 3 sales dropped. Despite being cheaper and commanding a much stronger software line-up, Sony saw PS3 sales decline from 466,000 last November, to just 378,000 this November. The company's previous generation platform also dropped considerably, moving just 206,000 compared to 496,000 units during the same month last year.

Microsoft's hardware sales jumped from November 2007, but not by such a wide margin. It sold 770,000 in November last year, with 836,000 this year.

• Wii - 2,040,000

• Nintendo DS - 1,570,000

• Xbox 360 - 836,000

• PSP - 421,000

• PlayStation 3 - 378,000

• PlayStation 2 - 206,000

Total hardware sales amounted to $2.91 billion for the month, up 10% from November of 2007.

"The expanded supply of Wii systems at retail was clearly evident in the sales figures this month," Anita Frazier, analyst for the NPD Group noted. "The 360 realised a nice unit sales bump over last November and the PS3 year-to-date unit sales growth is impressive."

Thanks to the NPD Group for providing us with this month's data.