Nintendo Sold 800K Wiis In The US Last Week

Satoru Iwata, president of Nintendo, said that the company sold 800,000 Wiis in the United States during the week of Black Friday. Yes, 800,000. In a week.

That matches the Wii's sales in the U.S. for the entire month of October and more than doubles the number of Wiis sold during the same week the year prior, according to Reuters. "Fortunately for us a lot of shoppers put our products at the top of their list," Iwata said. He then chuckled.

On top of that, Iwata says that Nintendo DS sales were also up, some 20 percent over the period last year. We'd think it's safe to say that November — like October, September, August, etc. — will belong to Nintendo. Whatever the final outcome, this Thursday's NPD report will be fascinating.

Nintendo says Wii, DS sales strong [Reuters]

