No PS3 Price Cuts Before Mid Next Year

The Wii's cheap and sells a ton. The 360's getting cheaper, and sales are picking up. But the poor old PS3? It's expensive, and according to SCEE's David Reeves, will be expensive for a while.

No, we are not going to go down in price on PS3 - neither are we going to go down in price on PS3 in spring time either. Absolutely not, whatever you might have heard to the contrary. Our strategy is very much value added. That doesn't mean we are going to add pieces of software - we might add original ideas to the machine. What we want is to make the machine value for money.

The majority of that will come as a disappointment to those still waiting to dip their toes in the Sea of PlayStation 3. That last bit, though? About adding "original ideas"? That's something to hold onto, and as the 360 is showing with Netflix (and indeed, the PS3 in Europe with PlayTV), adding "extra shit" to your console can go a long way to appealing to new buyers.

That said, lower prices probably do more.

