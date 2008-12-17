Noby Noby Boy Trailer Explains It All

After seeing the gameplay trailer for Keita Takahashi's PlayStation Network game Noby Noby Boy, it all makes perfect sense. Just kidding, I really have no idea what the hell is going on yet.

Yes, BOY will eat — anything — and stretch to extreme lengths, something we're all just going to assume is fun until proven otherwise. Hey, it's cute, it's not brown, you don't shoot anything and it's by the man behind Katamari Damacy. And it's not another Katamari Damacy.

One heaping benefit of the doubt coming your way, Takahashi!

