The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Noby Noby Boy Trailer Explains It All

After seeing the gameplay trailer for Keita Takahashi's PlayStation Network game Noby Noby Boy, it all makes perfect sense. Just kidding, I really have no idea what the hell is going on yet.

Yes, BOY will eat — anything — and stretch to extreme lengths, something we're all just going to assume is fun until proven otherwise. Hey, it's cute, it's not brown, you don't shoot anything and it's by the man behind Katamari Damacy. And it's not another Katamari Damacy.

One heaping benefit of the doubt coming your way, Takahashi!

Noby Noby Boy Trailer [GameVideos]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles