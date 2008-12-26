Not Every Company Whines About LittleBigPlanet Copyright Infringement

At the rate levels based on other people's IP are being pulled from LittleBigPlanet, you'd think there wasn't a company in the world that was cool with kids using their stuff in their Sackboy playgrounds.

But, according to Media Molecule, there are companies that are cool with it. Loads of companies. Speaking with IGN, MM's Alex Evans has said:

...the other point is the number of IP owners who came up to us and said please whitelist us - we'll never ever ask you to pull infringing stuff. I can't say who that is, but those two things really shocked me, I think it shocked [the IP holders] , who were like, hang on, my IP's being represented and it's being represented really well. The IP holders have to have last say over the representation of their brand, and that's fair enough, so we've always got to have a method for people misusing a brand, but what's been really lovely is how well represented so many brands are.

So it's not all lawsuits and corporate chest-beating, then.

