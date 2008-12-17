Now, Any Nerd Can Propose Marriage Via DS Homebrew

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The geekiest of romantic gestures used to be limited to those with a knack for assembly and emulation, but thanks to Multiple-Option's Easy Proposal Maker, you too can ask for another's hand in marriage in-game.

As the demo clip shows, simply plug in your marriage request — or any other proposal that might involve a giant ring sprite — fire up The Search Master mini-game and watch in panic as the object of your affection tile-matches. Too precious!

Easy Proposal Maker featuring The Search Master [Multiple-Option via TinyCartridge]

