NPD Top 20 Shows Where Fable II, Animal Crossing Landed

You've already seen the top ten best-selling games in the U.S. from November, but what about the top twenty? Surely there were some titles you'd expect to be represented — and some you might not.

Gamasutra has the rest of the NPD top twenty, showing that October's chart-topper, Fable II, slipped to the nineteenth spot. Another Xbox 360 Fallout 3 fared a little better, dropping from third place in October to twelfth last month.

What didn't squeeze into the first twenty were previous top-tenners LittleBigPlanet, SOCOM Confrontation, Saints Row 2 and Dead Space. New debuts like Animal Crossing (#11) and Guitar Hero: World Tour (#15 and #17) squeezed them out. As did... Mario Kart DS? Someone's got legs!

NPD Top 20 Proves Animal Crossing's Appeal, Shows Fable II's Slide [Gamasutra]